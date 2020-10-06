For intuition to flourish, judgement needs to be banished

Kagiso Msimango’s new book, published by Melinda Ferguson Books, is balm for the soul. Here’s an extract

Our fragmentation interferes with intuition. I have a proclivity for cheesy TV shows. One of my favourites is Lucifer, in which the devil abdicates his throne in hell and decides 67 to settle in Los Angeles, of all places. In one episode Lucifer is hiding in a confessional booth and a woman comes in to give her confession. So Lucifer, being the devil, pretends to be a priest and listens to the woman’s confession. In case you don’t know much about Catholicism, you confess your sins, the priest prescribes some penance, you apply your penance and, in this way, you atone for your sins. After the confession, Lucifer gives the sinner three “Bloody Marys” as penance. As a recovering Catholic, I found this terribly amusing: the play on words between the alcoholic drink and the Hail Mary (a Catholic prayer to the Virgin Mary).



This got me thinking about atonement. I know, I need to get out more ... Atonement is the act of making amends for a wrongdoing or injury...