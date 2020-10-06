Lifestyle

For intuition to flourish, judgement needs to be banished

Kagiso Msimango’s new book, published by Melinda Ferguson Books, is balm for the soul. Here’s an extract

06 October 2020 - 19:43 By Kagiso Msimango

Our fragmentation interferes with intuition. I have a proclivity for cheesy TV shows. One of my favourites is Lucifer, in which the devil abdicates his throne in hell and decides 67 to settle in Los Angeles, of all places. In one episode Lucifer is hiding in a confessional booth and a woman comes in to give her confession. So Lucifer, being the devil, pretends to be a priest and listens to the woman’s confession. In case you don’t know much about Catholicism, you confess your sins, the priest prescribes some penance, you apply your penance and, in this way, you atone for your sins. After the confession, Lucifer gives the sinner three “Bloody Marys” as penance. As a recovering Catholic, I found this terribly amusing: the play on words between the alcoholic drink and the Hail Mary (a Catholic prayer to the Virgin Mary).

This got me thinking about atonement. I know, I need to get out more ... Atonement is the act of making amends for a wrongdoing or injury...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. These are SA’s top outdoor eating spots for the Covid-tinged summer season Lifestyle
  2. Pinot noirs — palate-pleasers for all seasons Lifestyle
  3. For intuition to flourish, judgement needs to be banished Lifestyle
  4. Reaching into the lives of Jim Grant and Lee Child, and what it takes to be the ... Lifestyle
  5. It could’ve been exotic or clichéd, but with Lynne-Marie Eatwell, it’s different Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Catching the 'Table Mountain killer': How a ranger tracked a 'killing machine'
Former ANC MP Vincent Smith appears in court after turning himself in

Related articles

  1. Reaching into the lives of Jim Grant and Lee Child, and what it takes to be the ... Lifestyle
  2. BOOK BITES | Valeria Luiselli, Robert M Hazen, Sharon Bolton News
  3. 'Unf*ck Yourself' and the world will follow your lead Non-Fiction
  4. Trevor Noah wins Book of the Year at SA Book Awards News
  5. Michael Sears interviews Lauren Beukes about 'Afterland' News
X