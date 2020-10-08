This is Paris, and she’s not the California-fry vapid girl you thought she was

The heiress suffered unimaginable trauma as a child and is now using her fluffy pink platform to highlight abuse

There is something painfully anachronistic about Paris Hilton. It makes sense that it should be so; she was, after all, the poster girl for the early 2000s — white, emaciated, bleach-blonde and California-fry vapid. Since her erstwhile assistant Kim Kardashian usurped her place in the pantheon of celebrity, Hilton — and her bedazzled, velveteen, butterfly-saccharine aesthetic — has aged out of the spotlight, no doubt partly because her signature style and persona has not evolved much since the height of her renown.



Historically, Hilton has exemplified celebrity for the sake of celebrity: we know her as the beautiful, wildish Hilton heiress, who begat the fanatical paparazzi culture we take for granted today, some two decades later. Indeed, Kardashian hails Hilton as the original reality-TV maven and it was her ridiculous (and ridiculously popular) five-season run on The Simple Life with Nicole Richie that rocketed them both into notoriety...