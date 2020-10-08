‘It’s literally setting us up for failure’: students’ fury at Unisa exam dates
Varsity faces flood of complaints about late changes to exam schedule, but it denies the claims
08 October 2020 - 19:14
Unisa students are fuming after the university brought the exam dates for some modules forward by almost a month, giving them hardly any time to study but the tertiary institution has denied this.
They took to Twitter to vent their frustration, complaining they were being forced to write the exams earlier despite Unisa only delivering hardcopies of study material to some of them last week...
