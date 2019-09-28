TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Paris Hilton gives Black Coffee a shout out

28 September 2019 - 10:00 By Masego Seemela
Paris Hilton loves Black Coffee 'so much'.
Image: Paris Hilton via Instagram

Paris Hilton is the latest US celeb to give DJ Black Coffee some love.

After an interview with People Now, the hotel heiress, in a video with celebrity reporter Makho Ndlovu, said: “He's the best. I love him so much.”

Paris, who also does some DJing, got the chance to spin the decks alongside Coffee.

She is not the only US celeb who has given Black Coffee the nod. Diddy, Swizz Beatz and Usher have also expressed their love for his music.

