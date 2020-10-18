Lifestyle

Luxury and potholes are right up Mercedes GLS’s lane

New version of Merc’s seven-seater SUV tackles road and dirt in soft-riding luxury

18 October 2020 - 19:01 By Denis Droppa

The offroad limousine segment is a rarefied one, and if you want a luxury all-terrain vehicle with three rows of seats some of the pinnacle contenders include the BMW X7, Bentley Bentayga and the vehicle on test here: the Mercedes-Benz GLS.

The GLS is dubbed the S-class of SUVs and the new third-generation version fits the bill. It offers more comfort and luxury and space than its predecessor, having grown in size to more comfortably fit up to seven passengers. ..

