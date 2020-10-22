Remember the Oasis? Showmax is pulling out the stops to take you back

Neo-noir ‘Skemerdans’ is in production in Cape Town for a 2021 release and it promises to keep you on edge

After the murder of owner Glenn Fortune, The Oasis jazz club becomes the centre of a power struggle between two brothers, a scorned widow and an organised-crime syndicate.



Safta winners Kevin Smith (Isidingo, Arendsvlei), Ilse Klink (Stroomop, Isidingo) and Brendon Daniels (Four Corners, Sara se Geheim, Arendsvlei) lead the all-star cast as Glenn, his wife Shireen and brother Trevor respectively. Ceagan Arendse (Suidooster, Arendsvlei) is the black sheep of the family, Warren, Trudy van Rooy (Die Byl, Sara se Geheim) is Glenn’s prodigal daughter, Jessie, and Vinette Ebrahim (7de Laan, Binnelanders) is the formidable Fortune family matriarch...