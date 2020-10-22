Blast from the past: Brad the champ was also a wizard in Oz

1983 — Twenty-year-old Oscar Chalupsky dethrones four-times champion Grant Kenny of Australia as he claims his first Molokai Challenge crown in Hawaii, clocking 3hr 24min 56sec to shatter his rival’s record across the 48km stretch of ocean from Molokai to Oahu by nearly 15 minutes. Kenny, also 20, was second in 3:36:53. Chalupsky competed for the local Kanaka Ikaika kayak club instead of SA because of sanctions against the apartheid state. Chalupsky, who earned national colours in canoeing, lifesaving and bodyboarding, also played SA schools water polo and provincial schools rugby, and later became a scratch golfer.



1996 — Daryll Cullinan scores 106 and Hansie Cronje 58 to help the Proteas to a 27-run victory over India in a triangular ODI in Jaipur. The hosts got off to a good start, reaching 126/0 before SA’s bowlers struck to restrict them to 222/7, with Brian McMillan taking 3/32...