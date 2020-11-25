Lifestyle

A comfortable collaboration to keep consumers in the chill zone

Bold prints and love are in for summer, says local designer Gavin Rajah, who has teamed up with Pick n Pay Clothing

25 November 2020 - 20:27 By Thango Ntwasa

Gavin Rajah’s designs are often synonymous with timeless glamour. For his latest collection the designer is taking on a more relaxed, ready-to-wear offering.

As part of Pick n Pay’s designer collaborations with Katekani Moreku and Julia Buchanan, Rajah, who acted as the pair’s mentor for the collaboration, has released a summer collection...

