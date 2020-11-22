Local creative Chris Soal has turned found-objects into Dior handbags

The famed French fashion house has once again invited artists from around the globe to reinvent their iconic Lady Dior bag

There are many fashion moments that Princess Diana left etched in our memories. The late royal's go-to pieces even made it into the wardrobes of women here in Mzansi.



Local artist Chris Soal's mother was one of the many ladies who appreciated Princess Di's style. She even sported her own Lady Dior bag...