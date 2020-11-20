Three genius ways to use lipstick now that your mouth's hidden by a mask

Since mask wearing became mandatory due to the pandemic, lipsticks are now languishing in most people’s cosmetic bags, largely unused and sadly all but forgotten.

If you miss getting the most out of your favourite bullet of colour, you’ll be pleased to know that there are other ways to put it to good use in your beauty arsenal.

Try these ideas:

A LICK OF EYE MAKE-UP

When masks are involved, the eyes do all the talking, so make the most of them.

On lazy days substitute eye shadow for a quick swipe of lipstick across the lids to add a natural, lived-in flush of colour to the eyes.