Three genius ways to use lipstick now that your mouth's hidden by a mask
Who said lipstick was just for lips? It can double as eye make-up, blush and more
Since mask wearing became mandatory due to the pandemic, lipsticks are now languishing in most people’s cosmetic bags, largely unused and sadly all but forgotten.
If you miss getting the most out of your favourite bullet of colour, you’ll be pleased to know that there are other ways to put it to good use in your beauty arsenal.
Try these ideas:
A LICK OF EYE MAKE-UP
When masks are involved, the eyes do all the talking, so make the most of them.
On lazy days substitute eye shadow for a quick swipe of lipstick across the lids to add a natural, lived-in flush of colour to the eyes.
Use neutral shades such as soft pinks or blushes for a pared-back, tonal effect, or reach for that ‘90s staple, the brown lippy, if you’d prefer a more bronzed-up look.
Be sure to work on one eye at a time if using a matte-drying, long-wear lipstick: apply it to the lid and immediately blend it in with your finger or an eyeshadow blending brush.
If you’re a fan of bright liquid lipsticks, consider using them in place of a coloured liquid liner — this is a thrifty way to create a striking beauty look in minutes. Simply use a small angled brush to apply the lippy of your choice to the upper lashline.
CANCEL OUT THOSE DARK CIRCLES
Got a creme lipstick with a peachy undertone? Use it as colour corrector to help cancel out dark circles or blue discolouration under your eyes for a wide-awake, bright-eyed look.
Use a small brush to blend the lipstick on the under eye area, making sure not to go too close to the waterline to avoid the product getting into your eyes. Then apply your normal under eye concealer to brighten or colour match your skin tone.
A KISS OF COLOUR OF THE CHEEKS
Lipstick can double as cream blush to bring a flush of colour to the cheeks.
Just apply a few dots of a cream or comfort matter lipstick in a warm tone such as red, coral, dusty pink or purple — a great blush colour for dark skin tones — and blend it into the skin with your fingers or a blush brush.
As face masks cover the majority of the cheek area while in use, it’s important to bear colour placement in mind when using this hack. Instead of applying the colour on the apples of the cheeks, use it to create more of a sculpting effect by focusing placement on the highest points of the cheekbone, where you would normally apply your highlighter.