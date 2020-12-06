Lifestyle

How to make every breath you take enhance every move you make

From the second we’re born to our last moment, breath is all-important, so get the most of it with apnoea training

06 December 2020 - 19:04 By Jazz Kuschke

“Average human beings underestimate their own latent [breath hold] capacity by about 200%,” says John McCarthy, who developed the Swim Free Confidence Underwater course with the help of lifeguards, bodysurfers, open-water swimmers, free-divers and elite surfers.

The holistic course helps participants understand their physiology and what is happening to it under water...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Ten years down the line and this bakkie still rocks Lifestyle
  2. How to make every breath you take enhance every move you make Lifestyle
  3. You needn’t balloon when you quit puffing Lifestyle
  4. How ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ makes all the right moves Lifestyle
  5. Lebo M faces the music in new reality series Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Crash tests show safety bar is 'very low' for new cars sold in SA
More Covid-19 restrictions for Nelson Mandela Bay as Ramaphosa declares metro a ...

Related articles

  1. Want to lose weight without lifting weights? Lifestyle
  2. How to fuel your tank for gruelling workouts Lifestyle
  3. Sorry to ruin your guarana trip, but there are no natural fat burners Lifestyle
  4. Spas, sex and psychedelics: the history of the wellness industry Opinion & Analysis
X