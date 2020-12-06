How to make every breath you take enhance every move you make

From the second we’re born to our last moment, breath is all-important, so get the most of it with apnoea training

“Average human beings underestimate their own latent [breath hold] capacity by about 200%,” says John McCarthy, who developed the Swim Free Confidence Underwater course with the help of lifeguards, bodysurfers, open-water swimmers, free-divers and elite surfers.



The holistic course helps participants understand their physiology and what is happening to it under water...