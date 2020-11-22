How to fuel your tank for gruelling workouts

Dietitian Ashleigh Solomon explains how to eat for long, hard climbs on a bike, pedalling facts, not myths

Most people know that what you eat affects how you perform. It would stand to reason, then, that someone training to partake in an everesting event would need to eat in a way that supports that type of gruelling activity.



It doesn’t help that the world of fitness and nutrition is full of myths and half-truths, making a trip to a professional non-negotiable if you want to extract the best performance from your body...