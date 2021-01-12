Lifestyle

SA’s top wines on a Platter: annual guide brings the stars home

The Platter wine guide’s highly commended list is a reliable companion for buyers

12 January 2021 - 20:42 By Michael Fridjhon

In a pre-Covid era, late October/early November would have seen the release of the annual Platter wine guide. The brainchild and creation of John and Erica Platter, it was first published in 1980, when the modern Cape wine industry was in its infancy. For a few years it recorded the details of the imported wines available in the local market (I used to contribute a portion of this section). Then, as the volume of wine available from SA wineries started to grow apace, it focused on Cape wine.

If you make a pile of the first four editions of the guide and stand them alongside the 2020 book, they come to roughly the same height: this gives a good indication of how the universe has expanded in 40 years...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. SA’s top wines on a Platter: annual guide brings the stars home Lifestyle
  2. Five food trends hoping to reinvigorate (and restore) the food industry in 2021 Lifestyle
  3. The Danté experience: three storeys of style, top-tier food and sea views Lifestyle
  4. Looking to expand your art collection? Brush these creatives onto your radar Lifestyle
  5. And just like that, ‘Sex and the City’ is back Lifestyle

Latest Videos

SA's level 3 lockdown extended as Covid cases soar
SA's level 3 lockdown extended as Covid cases soar

Related articles

  1. Britons splurge on bubbly in bid to beat the corona blues Business
  2. Australia urges allies to drink its wine to counter China ‘bullying’ World
  3. Young or old, winemakers only have so many chances to get it right Lifestyle
  4. SA suipers will have a go at anything ... as long as it’s wine Lifestyle
  5. Pinot noirs — palate-pleasers for all seasons Lifestyle
  6. The Colour of Wine: the story of wine's transformation in SA Events
X