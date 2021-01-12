SA’s top wines on a Platter: annual guide brings the stars home

The Platter wine guide’s highly commended list is a reliable companion for buyers

In a pre-Covid era, late October/early November would have seen the release of the annual Platter wine guide. The brainchild and creation of John and Erica Platter, it was first published in 1980, when the modern Cape wine industry was in its infancy. For a few years it recorded the details of the imported wines available in the local market (I used to contribute a portion of this section). Then, as the volume of wine available from SA wineries started to grow apace, it focused on Cape wine.



If you make a pile of the first four editions of the guide and stand them alongside the 2020 book, they come to roughly the same height: this gives a good indication of how the universe has expanded in 40 years...