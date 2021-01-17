He made dreams come true: the legacy of Loxion Kulca’s Wandi Nzimande

The SA fashion industry will be poorer for the loss of such a groundbreaking pioneer, who paved the way for others

The news of Loxion Kulca co-founder Wandi Nzimande’s death from Covid-related complications has shattered the fashion and entertainment fraternities. Industry mavens, celebrities and fans alike have shared their condolences on social media, leaving the legacy of the streetwear brand in the thoughts of many people.



One of those people is Sechaba Mogale, who grew up with Nzimande and knew him before they took on the task of building the streetwear brand Loxion Kulca from an unknown township outfitter into a regular exhibitor on the ramps of SA Fashion Week...