Lifestyle

Five shows to fascinate, absorb and draw you to the couch this weekend

Serial killers, gangsters, art thieves, drugs and the Big Apple — what to stream this weekend

21 January 2021 - 20:26 By Tymon Smith

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer — Netflix

Netflix offers yet another satisfying, if somewhat unnecessarily long, docuseries that feeds our insatiable morbid curiosity about evil men and their nefarious deeds. This time we’re in the underbelly of what seems like the sun-drenched halcyon days of 1980s Los Angeles, where a series of baffling murders and kidnappings wreaks terror on the city. It leads to a much-publicised and breathless search for an out-of-control killer, whose disdain for human life and delusional brutal violence threaten to tear apart the people and image of a city that briefly thought it was on top of the world...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. A dose of facts: your questions about the Covid vaccine answered Lifestyle
  2. Duck for cover, Durbs, the Real Housewives are coming Lifestyle
  3. Five shows to fascinate, absorb and draw you to the couch this weekend Lifestyle
  4. Tshepo Jeans makes great strides with Hyde Park opening Lifestyle
  5. Flush and flash? Then this is the shop for you Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?
Robo-concierge and self check-in: Sandton hotel embraces AI technology

Related articles

  1. 'Tiger', 'Pieces of a Woman': four brilliant things to stream now Lifestyle
  2. Four times SA topped the Netflix watch list TshisaLIVE
  3. From thrillers to chillers: five reasons to keep you glued to the TV screen Lifestyle
  4. I can only hope it gave people hope, says filmmaker on ‘My Octopus Teacher’ Opinion & Analysis
X