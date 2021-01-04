Four times SA topped the Netflix watch list
During the lockdown, staying indoors for too long could have you bored out of your mind. If the cabin fever wasn't enough, finding something to watch could be a challenge.
However, SA came to the rescue while we were stuck indoors with nothing to do. And all bases were covered: From the action thriller's to romantic comedies, just click on Netflix and there is bound to be a show for you that is #ProudlySouthAfrican.
And some of our homegrown talents had airtime on the international main stage, topping the charts. After Netflix rolled out its new Top 10 chart feature on the app, SA has been making us proud.
Here are some of the Netflix shows that made us sing the national anthem:
Queen Sono (2020)
The first SA Netflix Original, Queen Sono brought Pearl Thusi right-back into our hearts.
The show with a strong black female lead was well-received by critics, scoring a 91% on Rotten Tomatoes. Fans across the globe were loving the show about a highly-trained South African spy.
When the show was released earlier this year, Pearl urged fans to not pirate the show after one fan said they were going to download Queen Sono.
“Babe, please don’t pirate our show. We worked so hard on it and the numbers via the platform itself will help the success of the show and other shows out of Africa on Netflix,” Pearl wrote.
Blood and Water (2020)
A show that really caught the international eye this year was Blood and Water. With a star studded cast, the show was bound to leave an imprint on its new fans.
Starring Gail Mabalane, Nasty C, Natasha Thahane and Kgosi Ngema, it was on our screens through the trying times of coronavirus. The show topped the Netflix charts, placing in the top 10 most watched around the globe.
There was love and support across the nation for the show. Blood and Water literally had us screaming yaaaaasssss! see here:
Seriously Single (2020)
Seriously Single seriously had us in stitches and comments flowed aplenty on Twitter.
The film with a guest appearance from DJ Fresh follows the story of a single social media expert who has an obsession with keeping tabs on the life of her former lover.
Seriously Single was No.1 on the SA Netflix charts.
The relatable romcom was well received with performances from Sowetan dubbing actress Fulu Mugovhani and leading comedienne Tumi Morake helping to make the film an 'unlikely hit'.
8 (2020)
8, a horror that had us shivering and shaking, was directed by Harold Holscher. Halloween was really lit this year!
The story follows an old man, fated to collect souls for eternity. He is seeking divine reparations after trading his daughter's soul.
The authentically South African film had us on the edge of our seats. Upon its release, the show was in the top 10 most-watched shows in SA.