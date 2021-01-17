Reviews
'Tiger', 'Pieces of a Woman': four brilliant things to stream now
The best new documentaries and movies to binge
17 January 2021 - 00:01
TIGER
HBO's two-part documentary examines the rise and very public fall of golf legend Tiger Woods. It's a fascinating delve into a story that we think we know but perhaps really didn't, in spite of the almost constant media lens that was trained on the athlete from a very young age...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.