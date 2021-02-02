Prohibition pairings: eateries drink outside the box for booze-free alternatives

During the government-mandated alcohol restrictions, three top Cape chefs got creative with nonalcoholic pairings

A part of the fine-dining experience is often the drinks pairing — usually wine, though the odd gin and tonic, cocktail and even beer have been known to feature. But when alcohol was off the cards, restaurants had to adapt and offer nonalcoholic pairings. An offering that was often relegated to the sidelines now had to become the main attraction — and these three eateries pulled out all the stops to create their own unique and exciting liquor-free libations.



1. Salsify at The Roundhouse..