Lifestyle

Designers grab the Chinese New Year by the horns with capsule collections

Start the new year again with these luxurious ox-themed collections

17 February 2021 - 20:08 By Katharynn Kesselarr and Thango Ntwasa

February may be the month of love, but it’s also the celebration of the Chinese New Year (February 12) — and designers are seeing red in more ways than one, keeping in theme with the Chinese zodiac’s Year of the Ox.

A symbol of hard work, strength and honesty, the sign also stands for positivity — which these designers have captured in their capsule collections...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. The right fashion circles roll up their sleeves against climate change Lifestyle
  2. Get down to neck up this season Lifestyle
  3. Designers grab the Chinese New Year by the horns with capsule collections Lifestyle
  4. Sir Richard Branson’s private game reserve lives up to the hype Lifestyle
  5. Savvy local winemakers ensure sauvignon blanc remains cool Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters

Related articles

  1. ‘Dress Codes’ and ‘Dandy Style’ — the way we wear Lifestyle
  2. Love is in the hair: ‘Bridgerton’-inspired tricks for Valentine’s Day Lifestyle
  3. Fashion’s rain queen: Trenery crowns royal-inspired entrant Lifestyle
X