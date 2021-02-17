Designers grab the Chinese New Year by the horns with capsule collections

Start the new year again with these luxurious ox-themed collections

February may be the month of love, but it’s also the celebration of the Chinese New Year (February 12) — and designers are seeing red in more ways than one, keeping in theme with the Chinese zodiac’s Year of the Ox.



A symbol of hard work, strength and honesty, the sign also stands for positivity — which these designers have captured in their capsule collections...