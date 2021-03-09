Want to escape from it all? Why not do it in waterborne luxury

Explorer yachts are becoming a popular choice for those seeking new types of adventure in style

When you think of luxury yachts, you probably imagine cruising the Med or Caribbean, relaxing on crystal-clear waters and mooring in exotic harbours. But what if you like to explore, to find new places, places where you won’t find another yacht or, possibly, even another person?



Explorer yachts are fascinating. Many have an almost military aesthetic, combining a serious look with all the opulence and comfort you’d expect in a superyacht. They’re popular, too, and the latest being prepared to take to the ocean is the 56m Extended Explorer by Italy’s Valerio Rivellini...