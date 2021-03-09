As royal family responds to Megxit, is this the beginning of the end?

After Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Meghan and Harry, some wonder if it will survive beyond Queen Elizabeth

Britain’s monarchy responded on Tuesday after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sparked a crisis by alleging a family member made a racist remark about the colour of their son’s skin and that Markle was alienated to the point of contemplating suicide.



“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan,” the statement read. “The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately...