Lifestyle

Why go out when the US frontier, occult and Billie Eilish are on offer?

From Hanks’ Western debut to Jodorowsky’s mind-bending visions, here’s what to watch this weekend

25 February 2021 - 19:57 By Tymon Smith

News of the World — Netflix

Tom Hanks makes his Western debut in this solid, if familiar, frontier road-trip drama about a former Confederate soldier making his way through the uncertain post-Civil War landscape of America by reading news stories to the citizens of small towns. During his travels he encounters a young girl whose life has been twice uprooted — once when her parents were killed by Native Americans, then after her adopted tribe is killed by racists. Together this odd pair navigate their way through unforgiving terrain and fend off the unwelcome attention of nefarious scoundrels, on their way to a home they never knew they were looking for until they met each other...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Eyes everywhere, but can they be trusted? ‘The Capture’ is on the case Lifestyle
  2. Why go out when the US frontier, occult and Billie Eilish are on offer? Lifestyle
  3. Game on: top tips for competitive gamers from ‘Yvng Savage’ Lifestyle
  4. J’adore what tuberoses have added to Dior’s most celebrated scent Lifestyle
  5. Boy, this local inker is all set to pound skin with US crew Lifestyle

Latest Videos

#Budget2021: Tax on booze, fuel & cigarettes hiked while income tax stays put
PPE & empowerment: pilot uses skill & passion to motivate young women in ...

Related articles

  1. 'The Hunt', 'The Vanishing At The Cecil Hotel': Five new things to stream now Lifestyle
  2. REVIEW | 'Can't Get You Out of My Head' is an elegant piece of cinematic ... Lifestyle
  3. REVIEW | Tom Hanks gives his heartfelt best in  Western 'News of the World' Lifestyle
  4. Some viewing bliss in these anxious times Lifestyle
  5. 'Bliss', 'Firefly Lane': Five brand new things to stream now Lifestyle
X