‘The rapes are to punish Tigray’: horrific reports of sex abuse in Ethiopia
Women in the war-torn region subjected to appalling acts of sexual violence by both Ethiopian and Eritrean troops
15 April 2021 - 19:23
The young mother was trying to get home with food for her two children when she says soldiers pulled her off a minibus in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, claiming it was overloaded.
It was the beginning of an 11-day ordeal in February, during which she says she was repeatedly raped by 23 soldiers who forced nails, a rock and other items into her vagina, and threatened her with a knife...
