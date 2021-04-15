World

‘The rapes are to punish Tigray’: horrific reports of sex abuse in Ethiopia

Women in the war-torn region subjected to appalling acts of sexual violence by both Ethiopian and Eritrean troops

15 April 2021 - 19:23 By Katharine Houreld

The young mother was trying to get home with food for her two children when she says soldiers pulled her off a minibus in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, claiming it was overloaded.

It was the beginning of an 11-day ordeal in February, during which she says she was repeatedly raped by 23 soldiers who forced nails, a rock and other items into her vagina, and threatened her with a knife...

