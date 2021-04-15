‘The rapes are to punish Tigray’: horrific reports of sex abuse in Ethiopia

Women in the war-torn region subjected to appalling acts of sexual violence by both Ethiopian and Eritrean troops

The young mother was trying to get home with food for her two children when she says soldiers pulled her off a minibus in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, claiming it was overloaded.



It was the beginning of an 11-day ordeal in February, during which she says she was repeatedly raped by 23 soldiers who forced nails, a rock and other items into her vagina, and threatened her with a knife...