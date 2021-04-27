It was all talk and change at the Oscars

What could have been a snooze goes down as the most diverse Academy Awards show in history

SA won big at the Oscars and took home the statuette for My Octopus Teacher for Best Documentary. The South Africans behind the feature are Craig Foster, producer and subject, and Pippa Ehrlich, one of the two directors – the other being James Reed, a Brit.



Ehrlich noted in her acceptance speech that the documentary was “a tiny personal story that played out in a sea forest at the very tip of Africa”, and added: “On a universal level I hope it provides a glimpse of a different kind of relationship between human beings and the natural world.” ..