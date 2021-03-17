Opinion & Analysis

BOOK TALK

JENNIFER PLATT | And the Oscar goes to ... Jessica Bruder

The best films are based on books, according to a UK poll, and ‘Nomadland’ looks set to give it credence

Jennifer Platt Sunday Times Book Editor
17 March 2021 - 20:14

It’s Oscar season and the front-runner this year is Nomadland, which received six nominations — best picture, best director (Chloé Zhao), best actress (Frances McDormand), best adapted screenplay (based on the book of the same name by Jessica Bruder), best cinematography and best film editing.

The book, Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century, was optioned for its film rights. Published in 2017, it is a brilliant, non-fiction, investigative piece by journalist Bruder which follows a group of older people who decide to live a transient life, looking for seasonal work and living wherever they find it. The film uses this as a jump-off point...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Mirror, mirror on the wall, who is the real leader of us all? Opinion & Analysis
  2. JENNIFER PLATT | And the Oscar goes to ... Jessica Bruder Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | If Eskom isn’t fixed, SA will become a failed state Opinion & Analysis
  4. JONATHAN JANSEN | These protests are becoming a playground for ‘professional’ ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | De Lille’s reputation is even more in tatters than her border fence Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Police officers accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba to remain in custody ahead ...
Man dies after police clamp down on protesting Wits students

Related articles

  1. JENNIFER PLATT | As much as slavery is a sin, so are claims of ignorance Opinion & Analysis
  2. JENNIFER PLATT | All hail the ever-green Lucy Maud Montgomery Opinion & Analysis
  3. JENNIFER PLATT | It might be good s**t, but for fudge sake, how about better ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. JENNIFER PLATT | A curse on transphobic JK Rowling. Now what are we Potterheads ... Opinion & Analysis
X