Chanel finds its quarry for cruise line and Orpheus would be proud

The house presented the collection at Carrières de Lumières, the set of 1960 arthouse film ‘Testament of Orpheus’

French fashion house Chanel brought a touch of rock to the south of France on Tuesday, unveiling a mainly black and white collection of fringed, beaded and leather outfits for its 2021/2022 cruise line.



Creative chief Virginie Viard staged the catwalk presentation at a former quarry, the Carrières de Lumières, just below the picturesque perched village of Les Baux-de-Provence...