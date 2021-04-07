World

Why vintage fashion is trending online and its prices rising

Unease with ‘fast’ trends and rising environmental awareness are seeing the market explode, with cash to be had

07 April 2021 - 20:07 By Elizabeth Pineau

In Artcurial’s auction house overlooking the shuttered boutiques of the Champs Elysees in Paris, vintage fashion expert Clara Vivien is overseeing the sale of hundreds of Chanel jackets, shoes and jewelled accessories, all online.

Paris may be the world’s fashion capital, but a third Covid-19 lockdown is again sending lovers of luxury who have time to spare and money to spend on to their screens in search of a the next vintage Chanel dress or Hermes handbag...

