Which fashion family do you belong to?

Here are eight trends that have stood the test of time and will help you unleash your inner style

Like any great Birkin bag or Chanel perfume, our fashion choices often reflect who we are.



From the French Revolution’s tricolour ribbons to the reds and blues of east vs west US gangs and the Versace-loving izikhothane youth of yesteryear, our clothes don’t just tell people who we are, they also reveal the fashion families to which we belong...