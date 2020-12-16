Lifestyle

Which fashion family do you belong to?

Here are eight trends that have stood the test of time and will help you unleash your inner style

16 December 2020 - 19:45 By Sahil Harilal & Thango Ntwasa

Like any great Birkin bag or Chanel perfume, our fashion choices often reflect who we are. 

From the French Revolution’s tricolour ribbons to the reds and blues of east vs west US gangs and the Versace-loving izikhothane youth of yesteryear, our clothes don’t just tell people who we are, they also reveal the fashion families to which we belong...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Which fashion family do you belong to? Lifestyle
  2. Out of Africa, always some new screen excellence in 2020 Lifestyle
  3. From thrillers to chillers: five reasons to keep you glued to the TV screen Lifestyle
  4. Want a win-win? Spoil him by getting his groom on and he’ll be irresistible Lifestyle
  5. We’re all a little stupid, but there’s hope: 10 books for the holidays Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
“You will never own one", driver after crashing McLaren worth over R5m in Cape ...

Related articles

  1. Levels! Lerato Kganyago shows off her bag worth R40k TshisaLIVE
  2. Which SA celebs' beauty products are worth gifting? We rate ‘em out of 10 The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Unorthodox inspirations give Xavier Sadan's designs the edge The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. Chanel your inner goddess at this new SA flagship shop Lifestyle
X