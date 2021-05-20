Art and Soal: Joburg artist cements his place locally and abroad

Chris Soal’s journey began in his parents’ garage. Now the 27-year-old exhibits all over the world

Earlier this month, local artist Chris Soal made his mark as the youngest artist to unveil a large-scale sculpture at the Nirox Foundation, as part of the Nirox Winter Sculpture Fair exhibition Margins of Error.



Having made a name for himself with his unusual use of toothpicks and bottle caps to create art, his latest work, Relic (2019-2021), takes a slightly different approach — he has used toothpicks carefully pulled from wet concrete. ..