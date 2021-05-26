Lifestyle

Gorp is the new norm at the core of men’s fashion

Camping couture takes to the catwalk and now your wardrobe with this fun new trend

Thango Ntwasa Journalist
26 May 2021 - 19:56

While normcore along with its turtle necks, beige tones and “ugly sneakers” have had a firm grip on the minimal wardrobe of your average Joe, more men are embracing the awfully bizarre return of gorpcore.

Fusing casual streetwear aesthetics with hiking apparel is becoming a big hit for men’s wear, something fashion has embraced in recent collaborations, including Gucci with North Face and the environmentally friendly rise of Patagonia. Perhaps echoing the booming glamping and hiking trends of 2020 and 2021, the style has seen favour with local celebs including a collaborations from the Locnville twins and K-Way...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

