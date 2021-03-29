Lifestyle

BOOK REVIEW | How to serve a tiebreak at adversity’s grand slams

Richard Sutton’s ‘Stressproof’ aims to help people find calm in the storm, using professional tennis as an analogy

29 March 2021 - 20:33 By David Gorin

Adversity is part of life and so is our resilience — up to a point. But like Sisyphus in Greek mythology, punished by Zeus to eternally roll a boulder up a hill, only for it to roll back down again, many of us may now feel utterly depleted.

Into the breach steps wellness, stress and performance consultant Richard Sutton. In Stressproof: The Game Plan he addresses the gamut of stress-related issues and attempts to persuade business leaders that they have a “responsibility to shield and buffer those who fall within [their] sphere of influence”...

