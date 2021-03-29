BOOK REVIEW | How to serve a tiebreak at adversity’s grand slams
Richard Sutton’s ‘Stressproof’ aims to help people find calm in the storm, using professional tennis as an analogy
29 March 2021 - 20:33
Adversity is part of life and so is our resilience — up to a point. But like Sisyphus in Greek mythology, punished by Zeus to eternally roll a boulder up a hill, only for it to roll back down again, many of us may now feel utterly depleted.
Into the breach steps wellness, stress and performance consultant Richard Sutton. In Stressproof: The Game Plan he addresses the gamut of stress-related issues and attempts to persuade business leaders that they have a “responsibility to shield and buffer those who fall within [their] sphere of influence”...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.