Blast from the past: Boks get wake-up call in '74 Lions first Test

David Isaacson Sports reporter
07 June 2021 - 20:17

Today in SA sports history: June 8

1951 — Batting with a fractured thumb, captain Dudley Nourse scores 208 in the first Test against England in Nottingham to lay the foundation for an SA cricket triumph that ends the nation’s longest run without a victory, a stretch of 28 matches dating back to July 1935. SA won the five-day match by 71 runs...

