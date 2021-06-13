Should I bother renewing my gym membership?

Here we go again: a third wave and virtual classes at home. Is that monthly subscription fee still worth it?

Sports and fitness pages around the world deal with similar questions on an almost weekly basis. The most astounding thing is that most people have done nothing with their memberships for decades, but it takes a virus to get their backsides into gear.



In fairness, it’s not just a virus. It is a pandemic, and as REM prophesied many years ago, it’s the end of the world as we know it. It’s the end of the world as we know it. It’s the end of the world as we know it, and I feel fine...