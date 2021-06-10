DIY ‘pap smear’: a dab of vinegar saves Malawian women’s lives

In less than three minutes, women can find out if they are in danger of cervical cancer

It has just gone 10am and Triza Jameson gently takes her three-month-old baby off her back in preparation for her cervical cancer screening appointment.



After wrapping her daughter in blankets, determined to shield the tot from the winter breeze buffeting Chilomoni Health Centre in Blantyre, Malawi, the 22-year-old leaves the baby with a friend and enters the clinic...