Lifestyle

It’s time to head for the National Arts Festival or catch in on your couch

Africa’s largest arts festival is back and you can be a part of the award-winning performances in person or online

29 June 2021 - 19:34 By Declan Gibbon

Bookings for the National Arts Festival’s Makhanda Live have opened.

The curated programme will be staged in the town (formerly Grahamstown) from July 8 to 18. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. It’s time to head for the National Arts Festival or catch in on your couch Lifestyle
  2. They picked a Picasso or two and now a head’s going to roll Lifestyle
  3. A deliberately messy book, written for a messy, anxious world Lifestyle
  4. I sing the body eclectic: rethinking opera for a more inclusive world Lifestyle
  5. How artists who have overcome adversity are seeking to inspire others Lifestyle

Latest Videos

SA back to level 4: Public gatherings, schools & booze impacted as Covid-19 ...
SA vaccine update: Over-50s can soon register and teacher vaccination goals to ...

Related articles

  1. Apologies don’t pay the bills, Nathi. Just hurry up and fix the arts funding ... News
  2. Explore the best of Jozi's street art on foot with a graffiti walking tour Travel
  3. Closure of Fugard Theatre points to systemic failures South Africa
  4. In a post-Covid world, things will never be the same again Lifestyle