It’s time to head for the National Arts Festival or catch in on your couch
Africa’s largest arts festival is back and you can be a part of the award-winning performances in person or online
29 June 2021 - 19:34
Bookings for the National Arts Festival’s Makhanda Live have opened.
The curated programme will be staged in the town (formerly Grahamstown) from July 8 to 18. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.