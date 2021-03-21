Explore the best of Jozi's street art on foot with a graffiti walking tour
Few people are as knowledgeable — or passionate — about the City of Gold's urban art as tour guide Jo Buitendach of Past Experiences
21 March 2021 - 00:00
Johannesburg is a polarising city. Some avoid it like the plague, but those who love it speak of an irresistible magnetism. “Electric” is the word Jo Buitendach uses as we sit at a socially acceptable distance, sipping coffee in a square in Marshalltown.
Buitendach offers private, customisable tours around Joburg through her company Past Experiences (http://pastexperiences.co.za). Before the pandemic, she was busy every day with her CBD shopping tours, art tours and tours of Soweto. But it's her knowledge of the graffitied walls of Braamfontein that intrigues me most...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.