Pick n paint: creatives collaborate with clothing chain

Gavin Rajah returns as the mentor for this year’s designers

After the success of last year’s collaboration headed by Gavin Rajah featuring top young designers Katekani Moreku and Julia Buchanan, Pick n Pay Clothing will be the home of yet another collection by SA’s emerging creatives for their latest offering.



“Pick n Pay Clothing is passionate about supporting local, and this project has unlocked an opportunity to elevate local designers and local manufacturing,” said general manager for Pick n Pay Clothing Hazel Pillay in a press release...