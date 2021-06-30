Pick n paint: creatives collaborate with clothing chain
Gavin Rajah returns as the mentor for this year’s designers
30 June 2021 - 19:38
After the success of last year’s collaboration headed by Gavin Rajah featuring top young designers Katekani Moreku and Julia Buchanan, Pick n Pay Clothing will be the home of yet another collection by SA’s emerging creatives for their latest offering.
“Pick n Pay Clothing is passionate about supporting local, and this project has unlocked an opportunity to elevate local designers and local manufacturing,” said general manager for Pick n Pay Clothing Hazel Pillay in a press release...
