What’s beauty without Cruella?

Brilliant, bad and a little bit mad – Disney’s favourite villain, Cruella De Vil, serves as your next beauty inspiration

Disney’s Cruella is a masterclass in power makeup moves and, while everyone else may have had their eyes fixated on the famous black and white fashion, we were positively dotty for makeup looks served by Cruella star Emma Stone. From all the red lips you can handle to wearing one of 2021’s biggest post-pandemic trends, we dissect the five beauty lessons we learnt from Cruella De Vil.



Don’t just do red lips, bedazzle them..