What’s beauty without Cruella?
Brilliant, bad and a little bit mad – Disney’s favourite villain, Cruella De Vil, serves as your next beauty inspiration
23 June 2021 - 20:16
Disney’s Cruella is a masterclass in power makeup moves and, while everyone else may have had their eyes fixated on the famous black and white fashion, we were positively dotty for makeup looks served by Cruella star Emma Stone. From all the red lips you can handle to wearing one of 2021’s biggest post-pandemic trends, we dissect the five beauty lessons we learnt from Cruella De Vil.
Don’t just do red lips, bedazzle them..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.