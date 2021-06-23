Lifestyle

What’s beauty without Cruella?

Brilliant, bad and a little bit mad – Disney’s favourite villain, Cruella De Vil, serves as your next beauty inspiration

23 June 2021 - 20:16 By Nokubonga Thusi

Disney’s Cruella is a masterclass in power makeup moves and, while everyone else may have had their eyes fixated on the famous black and white fashion, we were positively dotty for makeup looks served by Cruella star Emma Stone. From all the red lips you can handle to wearing one of 2021’s biggest post-pandemic trends, we dissect the five beauty lessons we learnt from Cruella De Vil.

Don’t just do red lips, bedazzle them..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Fashions fade, but style icons are eternal Lifestyle
  2. What’s beauty without Cruella? Lifestyle
  3. Jean whizz, this is how designers are tackling the eco disaster that is denim Lifestyle
  4. Enjoy a weekend with views and big flavours Lifestyle
  5. Refugees with an eye for fashion are sewing seeds for a brighter future Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...

Related articles

  1. For girls who like to play with beauty: brush up on those palettes Lifestyle
  2. Skin deep: luxury skincare now at your fingertips Lifestyle
  3. Local men’s wear brand is where the art is this winter Lifestyle
  4. Cleanliness is next to gorgeousness: four things to know Lifestyle
  5. Thought the mullet’s over? It’s time to mull it over Lifestyle