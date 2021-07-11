Lifestyle

‘Basic Instinct’ director leaves no stone unturned in criticism of ‘puritans’

Paul Verhoeven, discussing his film about lesbian nuns, says he’s stunned ‘we don’t want to look at life’s reality’

11 July 2021 - 21:39 By Sarah White

Basic Instinct director Paul Verhoeven, fresh from presenting sexually charged church satire Benedetta in Cannes, said on Saturday he was stunned by increasingly puritanical attitudes towards sex and nudity in movies.

In Benedetta, which is competing for awards at the French film festival, Verhoeven depicts the lesbian relationship between two nuns in the 17th century, based on a true story dug up by a historian...

