IN PICS | Celebs kick off Cannes comeback in style

Decked out in a shimmering silver Chanel gown, Oscar-winning actress Marion Cotillard helped kick off Cannes' comeback on Tuesday as movie stars from far and wide descended onto the red carpet for the French cinema showcase.

The world's biggest film festival is marking its return after skipping 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, in slightly more subdued form, with fewer attendees and parties over the 12-day whirlwind of film premieres.

Stars were out in force on the French Riviera for the opening ceremony, in a show of support for an industry hammered by the pandemic after theatres closed for months.

“It will be my first time in a cinema for 15 months,” Brazilian filmmaker Kleber Mendonca Filho, one of the jury members who will pick the winner of the top Palme d'Or award, told a news conference earlier on Tuesday.