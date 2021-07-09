ANALYSIS | Have Ace Magashule and the RET brigade played their last hand?

The court said he voluntarily joined the ANC and was therefore subject to its internal rules.

“On this score,” said judge Jody Kollapen, “the ANC is clearly entitled to manage its membership to ensure it admits only those who subscribe to what it stands for.”

Kollapen said among the principles the party stood for, at least since December 2017, was rooting out corruption within its ranks.

“The 54th national conference of the ANC, held at Nasrec in 2017, dealt with the matter of the ANC’s credibility and integrity, and it appears it was a matter that weighed heavily on the delegates,” said Kollapen.

“Deep concerns were raised about the impact of corruption on the affairs of the ANC, its role and sustainability as a political party, and the moral high-ground it sought to hold.

“Arising from this there was a general consensus that it was time for decisive action to eradicate the scourge of corruption and that conference passed four resolutions in essence that dealt with the ANC’s attempt to deal with corruption.”

Kollapen said the resolutions were left to the ANC national executive committee (NEC) to narrow down and develop guidelines to implement the resolutions.

To that end, he said, the ANC NEC resolved at the end of March that leaders who were charged with corruption, of which Magashule was one, must step aside within 30 days or face suspension.

The court dismissed all grounds Magashule advanced to insist his suspension was unlawful.