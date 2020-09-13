You can't live your life in an effort to appease public opinion: Sharon Stone

The outspoken actress has a new series called 'Ratched' coming up on Netflix, and a new memoir coming out next year. She tells Margaret Gardiner all about it

"I don't think it's anybody's business what anybody else does. If a celebrity wants to raise money from their expensive house, that's democracy. They get to use their fame as their power - good for them for wanting to do anything," says Sharon Stone in answer to the criticism that celebrities who live in mansions shouldn't ask people to donate to causes during Covid-19.



"They don't have to do anything at all," she says. "They could just stay at home and eat and watch bad TV and be stoned all day."..