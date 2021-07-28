Maybe it’s navy or blue. Navy it’s Chanel or Dior

Fashion houses’ stamp of approval makes this shade the next must-try trend

We’re all well aware that black eyeliner has been ruling the runways for the majority of 2021, so it’s no surprise that the beauty staple has been abundant on recent runways.



But at Paris Haute Couture Week, a new adaptation of the black liner trend has introduced some unexpected colour and flipped the liner on its head. The runways of Chanel and Dior have been avid fans of black eyeliner looks this year as every show has been an exploration of where creative and image director of Dior makeup Peter Phillips and Lucia Pica, Chanel’s global creative makeup and colour designer, could take black liner. ..