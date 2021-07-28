Lifestyle

Maybe it’s navy or blue. Navy it’s Chanel or Dior

Fashion houses’ stamp of approval makes this shade the next must-try trend

28 July 2021 - 18:50 By Nokubonga Thusi

We’re all well aware that black eyeliner has been ruling the runways for the majority of 2021, so it’s no surprise that the beauty staple has been abundant on recent runways. 

But at Paris Haute Couture Week, a new adaptation of the black liner trend has introduced some unexpected colour and flipped the liner on its head.  The runways of Chanel and Dior have been avid fans of black eyeliner looks this year as every show has been an exploration of where creative and image director of Dior makeup Peter Phillips and Lucia Pica, Chanel’s global creative makeup and colour designer, could take black liner. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. No room for fakies as these skaters put their fashion goofyfeet forward Lifestyle
  2. Maybe it’s navy or blue. Navy it’s Chanel or Dior Lifestyle
  3. Ascend Label: taking streetwear to luxurious new heights Lifestyle
  4. How a teenager and a shark plan to open avenues for girls Lifestyle
  5. Feline OK? What about your cat? Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Who is the SA surfer who walked away with silver at the Olympics?
Swahili must be common African language: Malema’s highlights from 8th EFF ...

Related articles

  1. All eyes were on rhinestones and now pearls are on all eyes Lifestyle
  2. 'Beauty is more a feeling than physical appearance' The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Whatever floats your Botox: five top post-lockdown procedures Lifestyle
  4. What’s beauty without Cruella? Lifestyle
  5. For girls who like to play with beauty: brush up on those palettes Lifestyle