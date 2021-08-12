Come what may, Barbie’s standing by Elvis

Toymaker Mattel is celebrating the music legend, who died on August 16 1977, with a new doll

Barbie is celebrating “King of Rock and Roll” Elvis Presley with a collectible doll.



The female doll made by Mattel is dressed in Presley’s “American Eagle” jumpsuit, which features colourful rhinestones, a cape and red scarf. Presley wore the jumpsuit during numerous concert appearances...