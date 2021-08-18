It’s been 50 years and the music is nowhere near dying
‘American Pie’ songwriter Don McClean has made it onto Hollywood’s Walk of Fame, marking his classic’s milestone
18 August 2021 - 20:10
Don McLean received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, marking the 50th anniversary of his classic single American Pie.
The 75-year-old singer-songwriter recalled how the almost nine-minute song about the loss of innocence in the rock generation had come to define his career and be sung at key moments in US cultural life...
