It’s been 50 years and the music is nowhere near dying

‘American Pie’ songwriter Don McClean has made it onto Hollywood’s Walk of Fame, marking his classic’s milestone

Don McLean received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, marking the 50th anniversary of his classic single American Pie.



The 75-year-old singer-songwriter recalled how the almost nine-minute song about the loss of innocence in the rock generation had come to define his career and be sung at key moments in US cultural life...