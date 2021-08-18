Lifestyle

It’s been 50 years and the music is nowhere near dying

‘American Pie’ songwriter Don McClean has made it onto Hollywood’s Walk of Fame, marking his classic’s milestone

18 August 2021 - 20:10 By Reuters

Don McLean received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, marking the 50th anniversary of his classic single American Pie.

The 75-year-old singer-songwriter recalled how the almost nine-minute song about the loss of innocence in the rock generation had come to define his career and be sung at key moments in US cultural life...

