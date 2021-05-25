Bob Dylan's 'Lay Lady Lay' lyrics, Britney Spears's letters head to auction

Bob Dylan's handwritten lyrics to Lay Lady Lay, a cheeky self-portrait by Kurt Cobain and five guitars designed by the late Eddie Van Halen are among 1,300 items going up for auction in June.

A series of handwritten letters from Britney Spears to her high school boyfriend will also be offered for sale in the Music Icons event at Julien's Auctions in Beverly Hills.

The lyrics to Dylan's 1969 song, written in pencil on a sheet of notepaper from a lumber company, carry an estimate of $500,000-600,000.

“That's the most expensive item in the auction in June. It's with all the hand notations from Bob Dylan, including chord notations,” said Martin Nolan, executive director of Julien's.

Cobain's self-portrait is a caricature in black felt pen that he drew in 1992 during a tour in Singapore for his punk band Nirvana's Nevermind album.

It depicts the late singer playing the guitar with the words “I don't know how to play and I don't give a hoot!” Cobain memorabilia has soared in price in recent years; an acoustic guitar he played in 1993 sold for $6 million last year.