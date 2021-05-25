Lifestyle

Bob Dylan's 'Lay Lady Lay' lyrics, Britney Spears's letters head to auction

25 May 2021 - 07:53 By Reuters
A series of handwritten letters from Britney Spears to her high school boyfriend are among 1300 items set to be auctioned. File image.
A series of handwritten letters from Britney Spears to her high school boyfriend are among 1300 items set to be auctioned. File image.
Image: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Bob Dylan's handwritten lyrics to Lay Lady Lay, a cheeky self-portrait by Kurt Cobain and five guitars designed by the late Eddie Van Halen are among 1,300 items going up for auction in June.

A series of handwritten letters from Britney Spears to her high school boyfriend will also be offered for sale in the Music Icons event at Julien's Auctions in Beverly Hills.

The lyrics to Dylan's 1969 song, written in pencil on a sheet of notepaper from a lumber company, carry an estimate of $500,000-600,000.

“That's the most expensive item in the auction in June. It's with all the hand notations from Bob Dylan, including chord notations,” said Martin Nolan, executive director of Julien's.

Cobain's self-portrait is a caricature in black felt pen that he drew in 1992 during a tour in Singapore for his punk band Nirvana's Nevermind album.

It depicts the late singer playing the guitar with the words “I don't know how to play and I don't give a hoot!” Cobain memorabilia has soared in price in recent years; an acoustic guitar he played in 1993 sold for $6 million last year.

Janet Jackson's Rhythm Nation jacket sells for more than $81,000

The military style jacket that Janet Jackson wore during her 1990 Rhythm Nation tour sold for $81,250 at a Beverly Hills auction on Friday, more than ...
Lifestyle
1 day ago

The collection of letters between Spears and her boyfriend Donald “Reg” Jones were written just as her pop career was about to explode in the late 1990s, and carry an estimate of $4,000-6,000.

“It’s sort of part of her pop culture history and part of her journey, if you will,” said Nolan.

Five Charvel EVH Art Series electric guitars designed and played by Eddie Van Halen, who died of a stroke in October 2020, are expected to sell for up to $50,000 each.

“He signed each of the guitars. He actually dated the tour that he played each of these individual guitars,” said Nolan.

The two-day auction will take place in Beverly Hills from June 12-13. 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Driving a hard bargain: Janet Jackson sells her old bakkie for R1,6m

Woman who forked out for 1956 Chevy pickup says she did so to thank singer for all she’s done for LGBTQ community
World
6 days ago

Historic letter signed by Nelson Mandela and other Rivonia trialists on auction by UK education trust

A letter signed by the late former statesman Nelson Mandela and 23 other Rivonia trialists appealing for funds to cover legal costs for their treason ...
News
1 week ago

Kanye West's 'Nike Air Yeezy 1' prototype sneakers to retail for $1m at private auction

Sotheby’s announced it was auctioning the rapper's Nike Air Yeezy 1 prototype sneakers for $1m (about R14.5m).
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Miss SA crown beckoning again for hopefuls Lifestyle
  2. The prices of Zozi Tunzi’s Miss Universe gowns are as sky-high as her stilettos The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Best and worst dressed celebs at the 2021 Saftas The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. Meet Mati Nyazema, the woman who wouldn't quit Travel
  5. NDUMISO NGCOBO | Why are we fussing about the polyandry debate? It's a non-issue Lifestyle

Latest Videos

The life & death of Lindani Myeni | Part 1: Humble beginnings of a royal ...
The life & death of Lindani Myeni | Part 2 : Love of the game