A case of honouring you, Joni Mitchell
The Canadian singer-songwriter has performed for millions. Now musicians will do so for her before the Grammys
26 August 2021 - 19:35
Singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell will be honoured by the music world ahead of the annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles as the MusiCares person of the year.
MusiCares, the charitable arm of the Recording Academy, said this week that artists would pay tribute to Mitchell at an event on January 29, two days before the awards ceremony...
