Productivity is key: home-work revolution already transforming economies
A recent study shows working from home around one day a week can boost productivity by 4.8%
26 August 2021 - 19:34
Even in the 19th century, workers were beginning to resent the grind of office life.
“You don’t know how wearisome it is to breathe the air of four pent walls without relief, day after day,” British essayist Charles Lamb wrote in a letter to poet William Wordsworth back in 1822, railing against his toil in the East India’s Company’s office in Leadenhall Street, London...
