Saype it up: graffiti artist gives clouds, people a new lease on life
The Frenchman has created a huge artwork in the Swiss Alps to turn people’s attention to living lightly
26 August 2021 - 19:33
A French graffiti artist’s monumental mountaintop project aims to encourage a more contemplative approach to life by inspiring childlike wonder at clouds drifting by.
The 1,500m2 painting Unnouveau souffle (A New Lease on Life) by 32-year-old French artist Saype, who has worked in SA, graces the summit of the Moleson peak in the western Swiss Alps...
