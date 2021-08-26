Lifestyle

Saype it up: graffiti artist gives clouds, people a new lease on life

The Frenchman has created a huge artwork in the Swiss Alps to turn people’s attention to living lightly

26 August 2021 - 19:33 By Denis Balibouse

A French graffiti artist’s monumental mountaintop project aims to encourage a more contemplative approach to life by inspiring childlike wonder at clouds drifting by.

The 1,500m2 painting Unnouveau souffle (A New Lease on Life) by 32-year-old French artist Saype, who has worked in SA, graces the summit of the Moleson peak in the western Swiss Alps...

