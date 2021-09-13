Meghan and Harry interview loses Emmy to something tasty

Oprah Winfrey and her team were nominated in the best hosted nonfiction series category

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s explosive American TV interview with Oprah Winfrey lost out at the Emmy Awards on Sunday to a series about Italian food and culture.



Winfrey’s two-hour sit-down with the couple in March sent shock waves through the British monarchy when Meghan accused Britain’s royal family of raising concerns about how dark the skin of the couple’s first child would be and said the stress of life as a royal newlywed had pushed her to the brink of suicide...